Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 739 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pool worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 70.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Pool by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Pool by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $8.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $361.55. The company had a trading volume of 357,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,318. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $488.75. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $354.05 and its 200-day moving average is $336.65.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.18.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

