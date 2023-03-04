loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CAO Sells $40,600.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 219,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,872.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicole Carrillo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Nicole Carrillo sold 20,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $51,800.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Nicole Carrillo sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $80,500.00.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $2.02 on Friday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 6,079.9% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 3,258,972 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $3,070,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at $1,693,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $707,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDI. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

