LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.00

LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.31), with a volume of 38000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.35).

LMS Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £22.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,450.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.87.

LMS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LMS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.