Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 24,300 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in GAP were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towle & Co grew its stake in GAP by 9,453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in GAP by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,366,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 931,496 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in GAP by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in GAP by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $318,135,000 after purchasing an additional 247,148 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in GAP by 364.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 275,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 216,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get GAP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $90,217.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock worth $100,492 in the last ninety days. 44.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GAP Price Performance

GAP Announces Dividend

GPS opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. GAP’s payout ratio is 375.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GAP to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.78.

GAP Profile

(Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.