Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 20,900 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.6% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Citigroup raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.3 %

WFC stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The company has a market cap of $177.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

