Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 113,400 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 656,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 384,539 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 157,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 94,776 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

