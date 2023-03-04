Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 10,400 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,136 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.8% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 21.6% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 94,690 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 7.0% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 21.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 18.6% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $140.67 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $379.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $67,852,703.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 273,332,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,669,083,902.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total value of $67,852,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,332,105 shares in the company, valued at $40,669,083,902.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 9,334 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total value of $1,323,841.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,086,193.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,569,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,335,254. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

