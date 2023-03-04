Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 10,400 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,006 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE NKE opened at $120.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.58 and a 200-day moving average of $109.47.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.