Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 212.6% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 117,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,879 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 20.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 31.8% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 25,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHM. BTIG Research boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.77%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.