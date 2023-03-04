Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.28 Million Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,600 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Zumiez by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter worth about $2,038,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $458.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. Zumiez had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $237.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

