Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 145.9% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 178,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 106,199 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 158.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 204,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 125,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.0 %

UNM opened at $45.41 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading

