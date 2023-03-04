Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 152.0% during the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 192,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 115,889 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 129.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 106,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 49.19, a quick ratio of 58.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.94 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 9.63%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nelnet from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

