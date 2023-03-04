Litecoin Cash Achieves Market Cap of $2.94 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.94 million and $164.24 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 777,954,044 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 777,935,324.9584944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0036907 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $158.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

