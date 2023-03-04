Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 9,800 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Envista were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,101,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,581,000 after purchasing an additional 148,409 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,124,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,983,000 after acquiring an additional 651,953 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 45.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,341,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,963 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 11.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,861,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,301,000 after acquiring an additional 623,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 14.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,876,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,997,000 after acquiring an additional 611,169 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $660.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.40 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 9.46%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVST. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

