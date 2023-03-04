Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 8,513 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI opened at $1,226.74 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,275.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,070.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $956.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,305.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

