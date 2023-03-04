Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 7,900 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,477,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,604,000 after buying an additional 300,322 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 380.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 17,747 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 41.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 730,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $72.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $121.28.
Live Nation Entertainment Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.
