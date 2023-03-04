Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 64,228 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,228 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Crown were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Crown by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 190,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,475 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 761,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,664,000 after buying an additional 278,558 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,569,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 23,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Crown by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

Crown Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE CCK opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.74%.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Articles

