Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 53,990 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,990 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 30.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.6% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 11.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 22.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 881,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 160,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 598.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 66,233 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $84.68 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $187.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

