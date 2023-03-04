Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 3,700 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $106.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

