Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases 6,300 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology Stock Performance
Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.01. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.59.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.