Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases 6,300 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.01. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.