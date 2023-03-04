Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New $227,000 Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PARA shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.