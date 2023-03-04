Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $3.55 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.3% in the second quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Moderna by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,601,000 after acquiring an additional 973,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Moderna by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,026,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,314,000 after buying an additional 26,863 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $143.20 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.86.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $1,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,187,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,022,051. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 487,776 shares of company stock valued at $87,085,165. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.