Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $7.52 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.86, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average is $76.32. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $85.37.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

