Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 110.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 19.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 442.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TREX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Trex to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

