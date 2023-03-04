Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys 7,960 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 882,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after buying an additional 52,162 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 149,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $185,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

HST opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

