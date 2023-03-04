Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 35,000 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,567,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,677,000 after buying an additional 519,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,043,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,768,000 after purchasing an additional 60,130 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 17.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,507,000 after purchasing an additional 298,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $164,273.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,298.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $41,332.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,336.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $164,273.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,298.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,637 shares of company stock worth $600,644. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

DV stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.84 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded DoubleVerify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

