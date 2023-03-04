Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Takes $326,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 59,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in International Paper by 3.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in International Paper by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

International Paper Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.