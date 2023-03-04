Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Sells 30,800 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in AutoNation by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AutoNation by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Price Performance

AN stock opened at $140.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.78 and its 200-day moving average is $117.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $158.30.

Insider Activity

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $13,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,878,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,225,040.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $7,355,731.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,096,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,955,645.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $13,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,878,888 shares in the company, valued at $616,225,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,322 shares of company stock worth $67,189,590 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

AutoNation Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.