Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.79. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $60.85.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Stories

