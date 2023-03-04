Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 990.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.65.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

