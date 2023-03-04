Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Pentair by 12.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,589,000 after buying an additional 1,492,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pentair by 15.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,432,000 after buying an additional 1,366,650 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 41.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 780,043 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 221.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,105,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,603,000 after purchasing an additional 761,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 176.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 569,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

PNR opened at $56.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $60.85.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

