Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Invests $64,000 in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,120 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 253,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays downgraded Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.47.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

