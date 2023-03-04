Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 1.9% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $365.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $406.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.15. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

