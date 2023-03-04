Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Cintas makes up about 0.8% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Cintas by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 4.3% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 10.1% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 7.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 186.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $441.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

