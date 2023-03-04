Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,494 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies accounts for 1.0% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,818,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,334,940,000 after buying an additional 363,372 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,708,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 200,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after buying an additional 172,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,922,000 after buying an additional 141,488 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL opened at $265.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $217.92 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

Featured Stories

