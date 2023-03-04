Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,300 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.67.

ROP stock opened at $430.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $434.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

