Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $182.27 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Landstar System news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Further Reading

