Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,782 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after buying an additional 34,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after acquiring an additional 606,893 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $763,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 51.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $164.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

