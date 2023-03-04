Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after acquiring an additional 368,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after acquiring an additional 313,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,299,000 after acquiring an additional 239,186 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $171.80 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.50 and its 200 day moving average is $169.04. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.