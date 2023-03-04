Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Buys 125,812 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 125,812 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for 1.0% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78. The company has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

