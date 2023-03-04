Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,942 shares during the period. Fortive accounts for 1.6% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 98.2% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average is $65.08. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

