Lifeworks Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 2.0% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $318.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $255.52 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The firm has a market cap of $302.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.75.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.