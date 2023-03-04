Lifeworks Advisors LLC Sells 979 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE TGT opened at $166.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.10 and a 200-day moving average of $161.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

