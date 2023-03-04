Lifeworks Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 35,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:KO opened at $59.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.71. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $257.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,265,836. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.