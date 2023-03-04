Lifeworks Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,715 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 164,256 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after buying an additional 59,516 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 112,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 103,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 52,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 575,387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,141,000 after buying an additional 100,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

AMAT stock opened at $118.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $142.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

