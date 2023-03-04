Lifeworks Advisors LLC Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.80%.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
