Lifeworks Advisors LLC Purchases 3,009 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.9% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $154.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.23 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.90 and a 200-day moving average of $168.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.
In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
