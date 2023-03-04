Lifeworks Advisors LLC Makes New $965,000 Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 118,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 109,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,084,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,983,000 after buying an additional 63,795 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,928,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 223,604 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.0 %

WY stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

