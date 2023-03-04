Lifeworks Advisors LLC Has $3.38 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1,369.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,610 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises approximately 1.9% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 986.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 469.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at $422,956.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,074 shares of company stock worth $2,698,348. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $86.93 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $87.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

