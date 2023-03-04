Lifeworks Advisors LLC Acquires 5,871 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.8% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $231.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

